Agenda for discussions of Stoltenberg in South Caucasus disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. It’s good to be back in the Caucasus, this time accompanying Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in a historic visit to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, said Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina on X, Trend reports.

"Bilateral cooperation, support for Ukraine, and regional security, including the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will be discussed," the publication reads.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 17.

