Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Chinese ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Guo Min, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic activity, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, emphasizing that high-level meetings at various international platforms, high-level political contacts, and reciprocal visits all contribute to the deepening of relations.



In keeping with the spirit of political conversation that is continually developing between two countries based on mutual trust and respect, the necessity of extending connections in the realms of business, trade, culture, research and education, tourism, high technology, and several other areas was stressed. The parties also expressed gratitude for their mutual continued support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the two countries. It was observed that Chinese enterprises have a significant opportunity to participate in reconstruction and construction projects in Azerbaijani lands that have been liberated from occupation.

Additionally, it was noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, and further important events create additional prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

The FM thanked the Ambassador for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future activities.

