Plots to cramp Azerbaijan's just deed prone to doom - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. All plans of those who wanted to hinder the just cause of Azerbaijan have failed, political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The victorious Azerbaijanis celebrate Novruz for the first time across the country, including Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara, Khojavand, Karabakh, and Eastern Zangezur. The fact that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev lit a bonfire on the occasion of Novruz in the town of Khankendi to congratulate the Azerbaijani people on the holiday has a unique symbolic importance," Garayev said.

He stated that the Novruz celebration was attempted to be erased from the Azerbaijani people's memories during the Soviet era.

"The solemn celebration of Novruz in our nation began in 1969, when Heydar Aliyev became the leader of the country. And it became another dramatic expression of his never-ending passion for his people, the old, rich history of the country, culture, national customs, and people's traditions. The National Leader had always believed wholeheartedly in the liberation of Motherland territories under occupation, as well as the reality that Novruz and other national holidays will be honored there. That is why the celebration of Novruz this year throughout our liberated lands, especially Khankendi, is so important. President Ilham Aliyev lit the joyful bonfire on the occasion of Novruz in the town of Khankendi, symbolizing the end of years of yearning for the homeland," he said.

Garayev added that the head of state, congratulating the Azerbaijani people, touched upon some important points.

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again stated that the Azerbaijani state is not afraid of anyone, does not shun anyone, and pursues an independent policy. All plans of those who wanted to hinder the just cause of Azerbaijan in various ways have failed and are failing. Azerbaijan has independently restored justice by liberating its lands from occupation," he said.

Garayev emphasized that the processes of return of former IDPs to the lands liberated from occupation, restoration of houses destroyed by Armenians, and historical monuments are being carried out with great enthusiasm.

"Our people are living witnesses to this heroic history. Our citizens who have returned to liberated territories will henceforth celebrate all holidays in their native lands with tremendous pride and delight," he said.

