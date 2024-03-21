Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs moot cooperation issues in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his colleague from Türkiye Hakan Fidan, discussed areas of strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his colleague from Türkiye Hakan Fidan, discussed areas of strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

The discussions took place during the officials' meeting on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The parties also mentioned peace efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, Bayramov departed on a working visit to Belgium on March 20.



During his visit, he is slated to attend and speak at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today.



The inaugural Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels will highlight nuclear energy's critical role in addressing global concerns such as lowering fossil fuel dependency, enhancing energy security, and promoting economic growth.

