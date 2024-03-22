PM Pashinyan's upcoming meeting in Brussels exposes true face of Armenia - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The upcoming trilateral meeting of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels reveals the true face of the country, Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov told Trend.

"On April 5, a trilateral meeting is being prepared between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Blinken, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the signing of a document on security guarantees for Armenia. The main goal of the meeting is to expedite the process of Russia's withdrawal from Armenia and replace the Russian military base with US troops.

The US and the European Union have provided similar security guarantees to Ukraine as well. As a result, Ukraine has turned into a battlefield, and there are no doubts that a similar situation will arise with Armenia. The meeting that Pashinyan plans to hold in Brussels will further anger Russia because it's not intending to leave Armenia as easily as the West and Pashinyan would like. This means that serious steps from Russia are inevitable, and disaster is looming closer," he said.

Badamov also noted that the presence of US and European military forces in Armenia contradicts Iran's interests.

"The West has kept Iran under sanctions for a long time, and there have even been attempts to change the regime. The deployment of US and European troops in Armenia poses a serious threat to Iran. This also contributes to the rupture of Iranian-Armenian relations. Unfortunately, Armenia continues to undermine security and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

The meeting of Blinken and Ursula von der Leyen with Pashinyan in Brussels calls into question the signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Because it is an attempt to address the issue unilaterally, which does not serve the interests of Azerbaijan and is a step against our country," he said.

According to Badamov, as Armenia succumbs to Western promises, it moves further away from the peace process.

"This can also be seen in the Armenian Parliament Chairman Alen Simonyan's speech at the session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels on March 20. Simonyan is once again trying to revive the term 'Nagorno-Karabakh' and portray the voluntary departure of Armenians from the Karabakh economic region as 'ethnic cleansing'.

Pashinyan's trilateral meeting in Brussels, as well as Simonyan's rhetoric, reveal Armenia's true face. Armenia's actions can be described as an attempt to create a new hotspot of tension in the South Caucasus. Pashinyan does not understand that the main goal of the US is not to 'protect' Armenia but to penetrate neighboring countries with Russia and create new pressure points. In this regard, there is no doubt that Central Asia will be the next target of the US after Ukraine.

The US is trying to weaken and ultimately fragment Russia by involving it in new conflicts. Of course, this is a complex issue. Because Russia has enough strength and resources to resist the West. Despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars on the Ukrainian war, the US and Europe have not succeeded. There is no doubt that Armenia awaits a situation similar to that of Ukraine and Lebanon today," the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel