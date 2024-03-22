Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation president meets Azerbaijani envoy to France (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva within the framework of the working visit to France, Trend reports.

The meeting examined the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation's initiatives in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples who share a common historical background and values.



During the talks, the Foundation's initiative and endeavor to add a new transnational Turkic nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List - the original Turkic art of Gurama - were highly praised.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on the expansion of relations between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, as well as the implementation of further joint activities.

