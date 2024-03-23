Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to his Russian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports, referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister expressed profound sadness upon hearing about the significant loss of life and injuries stemming from the terrorist attack at the Crocus City concert hall.

Asadov extended heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.

