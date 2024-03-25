Azerbaijan arrests terrorist attack plotter (VIDEO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Bakhruz Askerov, who was planning to commit terrorist acts in Azerbaijan, has been arrested, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State Security Service.

In the course of an investigation conducted by the SSS, there were reasonable suspicions that citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Askerov Bahruz (born in 1988), living in the city of Murmansk of the Russian Federation, having entered into contact with other persons, with the purpose of disturbing public security in the country, creating panic among the population, influencing decision-making by state authorities and international organizations, was preparing to commit a terrorist act accompanied by the death of people and other socially dangerous consequences

Additionally, it was discovered that Bakhruz Askerov involved people living in different regions of the republic in a secret connection and gave them instructions to organize an attempt on the head of Lankaran city executive power.

It was also established that Bakhruz Askerov instructed his contacts to carry out a plot against a foreign citizen working as an English teacher in some regions of Azerbaijan.

As a result of complex operational and investigative measures, Bakhruz Askerov was arrested and prosecuted under Articles 28, 214.2.1 (preparation for terrorism) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen by court decision.

Besides, it was found that Bakhruz Askerov planned to organize military training on the territory of a foreign country for persons with whom he was in contact, but as a result of measures taken by the SSS, he failed to commit these criminal acts.

At the moment, complex investigative and operational activities are continuing to clarify all the peculiarities of the criminal case.

