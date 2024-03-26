Western Azerbaijan Community calls on US Fletcher school to avoid provocative events on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the US not to organize provocative events related to Karabakh, the statement of the Western Azerbaijani Community said, Trend reports.

The mentioned school is planning to hold an event on March 29 on the topic of "Nagorno-Karabakh," although the name of the region is already a bygone era.

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's official representative on cases filed against Azerbaijan in international courts, is expected to speak at this occasion.

"The Armenian leadership makes political comments about acknowledging Azerbaijan's geographical integrity, but in legal terms, it does the exact opposite. Thus, Armenia's claims against Azerbaijan in international tribunals are based on the premise that the Karabakh territory is not part of Azerbaijan. Yeghishe Kirakosyan's attendance and speech at the Fletcher School event, representing Armenia on these claims, served to propagate internationally this state's legal claims, which infringed on the Republic of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The fact that the Armenian government is filing claims in international tribunals that violate Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and propagating these allegations around the world is exacerbating the regional situation. The Western Azerbaijan community urges that the Armenian government halt these actions. Instead of such aggressive acts, Armenia should focus on returning evicted Azerbaijanis to its territory, investigating offenses against Azerbaijanis, and resolving their consequences," the statement stresses.

