Meeting in "3+3" format could take place this year - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. A new meeting of the “3+3” consultative platform is expected to be held this year, said Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Trend reports.

He expressed hope for Georgia's presence at this meeting.

The ambassador noted that this format is the most effective for solving problems in the South Caucasus.

He also expressed fears about the intervention of other states, which, in his opinion, only increases tension in the region.

On October 23, 2023, a meeting of foreign ministers in the “3+3” format was held in Tehran with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Armenia.

At the meeting at the level of foreign ministers, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) was discussed.

One of the main goals of the meeting, held in the “3+3” format, was to resolve regional problems with the participation of the countries of the region, as well as the issue of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It should be noted that the first meeting in the “3+3” format was held in 2022 in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers, without the participation of Georgia.