Azerbaijan showcased as host of COP29 in Geneva (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. A delegation from the Azerbaijani Parliament, led by Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova, visited Geneva for the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on March 23-25, Trend reports.

During the assembly, Sahiba Gafarova addressed the attendees and held several meetings with the heads of delegations from various foreign countries also participating in the event.

At the assembly, Azerbaijan was showcased as the host country of COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The presentation was delivered by Sevil Mikayilova, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP- the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.