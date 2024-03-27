Türkiye's consulate general in Germany comes under attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Supporters of a terrorist organization attacked the Turkish Consulate General in Hanover, Trend reports.

The assailants tried to damage the building of the Turkish Consulate General with stones and sticks.

Meanwhile, the previous day in Brussels, PKK terrorists attacked a neighborhood where Turks live.

Supporters of the PKK terrorist organization burned cars belonging to Turks in the Belgian district of Heusden-Zolder in Limburg.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel