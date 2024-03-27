Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye's consulate general in Germany comes under attack

Politics Materials 27 March 2024 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Supporters of a terrorist organization attacked the Turkish Consulate General in Hanover, Trend reports.

The assailants tried to damage the building of the Turkish Consulate General with stones and sticks.

Meanwhile, the previous day in Brussels, PKK terrorists attacked a neighborhood where Turks live.

Supporters of the PKK terrorist organization burned cars belonging to Turks in the Belgian district of Heusden-Zolder in Limburg.

