Russia can render top aid for Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Russia is ready to provide maximum assistance to the process of delimiting the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We are prepared to provide the most support possible to this work, taking into account Russia's unique cartographic resources and skills. Similar principles apply to the restoration of transport communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are discussing a route that connects the western parts of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan across the territory of Armenia's Syunik region.," she explained.

Zakharova stressed the existence of a well-established framework for reaching compromises: a trilateral working group of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenian deputy prime ministers.

"At its most recent meeting on June 2, 2023, the parties were close to adopting a comprehensive, mutually beneficial solution to unlock transport and economic routes in the region, and we call on partners to demonstrate political will and resume interaction in established trilateral formats, including the trilateral working group," she added.

The Zangezur Corridor, proposed by Azerbaijan, proposes to connect the country's mainland to its exclave, Nakhchivan, via Armenian territory. This corridor arose as a result of the aforementioned trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

One element of the agreement highlighted Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, permitting the unhindered movement of people, vehicles, and products in both directions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel