France incites Armenia to new war - head of Azerbaijan's SSS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. France incites Armenia to a new war, the Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said in an article published in the local "Respublika" newspaper, Trend reports.

''France, unable to reconcile with the realities created by Azerbaijan in the region, and instead of supporting peace in the region, provides Armenia, which has kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for about 30 years and committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people, with ammunition and establishing its military mission there, promotes revanchist feelings, and tries to realize its plan to turn the South Caucasus into a battlefield again,'' the article reads.

"Even after accomplishing all of this, it still acts against Azerbaijan's national security by creating a spy network and enlisting a variety of people in covert cooperation through agents of its special services body.



The State Security Service discovered this conduct and swiftly put an end to it; appropriate and essential measures were then implemented.

Future security risks to our state shall be prevented and suppressed with the appropriate measures, and ongoing monitoring of operational conditions will be conducted.

We must remain vigilant in matters of dependable security and be continuously prepared for new challenges and all sorts of scenarios of negatively manifested processes taking place in our region," the article states.

