Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenia to resist to France's games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The French newspaper "Le Figaro" published on March 27 an interview with the vestiges of the illegal regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and subsequently thrown into the dustbin of history, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

"Thanks to Azerbaijan's humanist policy based on mutual understanding and reconciliation, as well as serving to leave behind the strife between peoples, this person (Samvel Shahramanyan, ed.) remains at large and yet now has once again set his mind on encroaching on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the statement of the community notes.

The statement also draws attention to the fact that the mentioned person has announced the continuation of activities of separatist structures already on the territory of Armenia, called on external forces led by France to interfere in regional issues, and opposed the achievement of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Such separatist elements position themselves as "government", "president", and "minister in exile" and the Armenian authorities turn a blind eye to this.

Meanwhile, the interview published in a French press outlet was not accidental. Some forces led by France, trying to penetrate the region with their insidious geopolitical intentions, do not want to allow peace to be achieved in the region and are trying to raise tensions by all means. The promotion of Armenia's militarization, this interview, and the upcoming Armenia-U.S.-European Union summit on April 5 are all part of a single campaign serving one course.

The Western Azerbaijan community urges the Armenian government and public to learn from history and not succumb to France's games. Armenia must realize that it is unacceptable to create conditions for elements that infringe on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan to operate on its territory.

The Community of Western Azerbaijan demands that Armenia stop its revanchist and militaristic policy, take the path of achieving peace with Azerbaijan, and create conditions for the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes," the statement also reads.

