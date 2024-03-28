Azerbaijan prepares rules for distribution of funds collected for toll roads (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A procedure for the distribution of funds collected for the use of toll roads in Azerbaijan and the legal basis for their use have been established, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law “On Highways", the decree on its application, which was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, the amount of payment for the travel of vehicles on each toll road will be approved by the Tariff (Price) Council, taking into account the level of the road, and will be transferred to a bank account of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The rule of distribution of these funds will be established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

In addition, according to the law, the procedure for using the highway as a toll highway will be approved by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.