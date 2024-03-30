Military unit-bound defensive drills need to heat up - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. On March 30, Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An official gathering began by remembering National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Shehids (Martyrs) who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity, and the victims of the March 31 Genocide. Deputies of the Defense Minister, Commanders of troop types (force), Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments of the Ministry, and Commanders of military units attended the meeting both in person and via video teleconference.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, as well as the views expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in Khankendi on March 18 regarding the Azerbaijan Army's combat capability during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation. He observed that it reflects the army's high value.



The present operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional boundary was discussed at the meeting, and tasks were assigned to the authorized to maintain military unit combat preparedness and improve service-combat activity.

Colonel General Hasanov emphasized the importance of further increasing the intensity of exercises and practical classes in accordance with real combat conditions with the application of newly adopted modern weapons, equipment, and other combat means.

The Minister of Defense gave instructions on keeping issues of preserving the health of military personnel in the spotlight, studying the personal-psychological features of new recruits to be called up for active military service on April 1-30, 2024 by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a sensitive approach to the process of their adaptation to military service, as well as on the departure of servicemen who completed the military service.

It was highlighted that work on improving the social and living conditions of servicemen, as well as solving their concerns and problems, continues thanks to the attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. As a clear example of this, it was emphasized that providing servicemen, who distinguished themselves by exemplary military service for 20 calendar years or more, with permanent residence apartments in order to ensure the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On measures to strengthen the social protection of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated December 28, 2011, significantly increased servicemen’s moral spirit.

The importance of regularly conveying the safety rules to the military personnel during daily service activities and the strict control over their observance, as well as paying attention to the climatic conditions during the usage of weapons, combat, and special equipment, was emphasized.

The Defense Minister assigned specific tasks to high-ranking officers, including the high-level organization of troop service and ideological work, the continued improvement of servicemen's social and living conditions, and the necessary engineering and medical support measures.



Finally, Colonel General Hasanov commanded that memorial and educational events be held on March 31, the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel