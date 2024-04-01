Special representative of President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Aydin Karimov has been appointed special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on this occasion, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

1. To appoint Aydin Karimov as Special Representative of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in Shusha district.

2. To cancel the Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic "On appointment of Special Representative of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in Shusha district" dated January 27, 2021, number 2460 (Collection of Legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, 2021, number 1, Article 76 (Volume I).

3. This decree enters into force from the day of its signing," the decree reads.