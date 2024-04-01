Azerbaijan renames restoration, construction, management services - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangezur economic region was renamed into Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev amended the decree of July 21, 2022 "On the creation and maintenance of the activities of the legal entity of public law ​"Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangezur Economic Region".

Besides, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur economic region was renamed into Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the Lachin District.

In this regard, the head of state amended the decree of May 26, 2023 "On the creation and maintenance of the activities of the legal entity of public law ​"Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic Region".