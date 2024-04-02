Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

"On April 1, starting from 22:00 to 22:20 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arazdeyen settlement of Davali region and Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region and Bichanak settlement of Shahbuz region of of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," said the ministry.