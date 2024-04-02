Meeting of Commission on clemency issues under President of Azerbaijan to start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. A meeting of the Commission for Clemency under the President of Azerbaijan will be held to consider applications for clemency, Trend reports.

At the time, 69 clemency orders and 12 amnesty acts have been signed.

The most recent edict granting mercy to numerous criminals was signed on May 8, 2023, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to the decree, 801 convicts were amnestied, 463 of them were released from imprisonment punishment, 220 were released from half of the unexecuted part of the imprisonment punishment, and 118 were released from other non-custodial punishments (restriction of freedom, correctional work, fines, and suspended sentences).

