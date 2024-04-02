Composition of Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan amended - decree (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The composition of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of Azerbaijan has been amended, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 19, 2016 No. 1792 “On approval of the new composition of the Commission on Pardons under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The decree excluded Fikret Mammadov from the list of members of the commission and added Justice Minister Farid Akhmedov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel