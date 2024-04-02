Armenia becomes victim: secret plan aims to hasten country's collapse (Video Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. A meeting in the EU-US-Armenia format is scheduled for April 5, and this meeting does not bode well for the region as this format is directed against Azerbaijan and the fragile stability in the South Caucasus, political observer Elshad Hasanov told Trend.

''Such activities on the part of the European Union and the US are one-sided and biased, based on double standards,'' he added.

Hasanov said that arming Armenia and sending new instructors to that country and increasing the number of members of the EU "observation mission" there at a time when peace talks are underway between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrate that the West wants to drag that country into the conflict.

"The vast majority of the armed Armenian gangs withdrawn from Azerbaijan were involved in military exercises in France. At the same time, France supplied Armenia with armored vehicles and ammunition. That is, Armenia is preparing not for peace but for war," he noted.

The video interview is presented to the readers' attention.

