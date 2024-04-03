Commission on pardon under President of Azerbaijan gathering up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The first meeting of the Pardon Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held to consider applications for pardon, Trend reports.

To date, 69 orders on pardon and 12 acts of amnesty have been signed.

The latest order on pardoning several convicts was signed on May 8, 2023, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

According to the order, 801 convicts were pardoned, of whom 463 were released from imprisonment, 220 were released from half of the unexecuted part of the imprisonment sentence, and 118 were released from other punishments not related to imprisonment (restriction of freedom, correctional works, fines, and parole).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel