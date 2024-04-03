Azerbaijani ombudsperson opines over mine blasts in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has disseminated information about mine explosions in Tartar and Aghdam, the Ombudsperson's Office said, Trend reports.

"Armenian mines planted on our lands during the thirty years of occupation continue to endanger people's lives and health. Another mine terror attack injured four individuals recently.

A total of 350 people have suffered from mines since the II Karabakh War until today.

The international community should not keep silent about Armenia's mine terror, but should put serious pressure on this country to present accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

A mine incident took place on April 2, 2024, in the territory of Chayli village in the Tartar region.

As a result of a mine explosion, Ismailov Polad (born in 1969), Taghizade Arzuman (born in 1992), and Bagirov Elmir (born in 2006) were injured while grazing animals in an area not cleared of mines on the former line of contact.

Furthermore, Aliyev Hayam (born in 1987), an employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), who was carrying out demining works in the territory of Sarijali village in Aghdam district, liberated from occupation, was injured by a mine explosion on April 2.

