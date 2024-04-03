It's time to revive trilateral mechanisms with Azerbaijan and Armenia - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. It is high time to restore the smooth pace of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral mechanisms, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"All territorial disputes and mutual claims between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be resolved solely through political and diplomatic means within the framework of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

We stand ready to offer all possible assistance towards this objective. It is high time to reinstate the consistent operation of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral mechanisms. We call upon our partners to demonstrate the political will to resume contacts, as these formats have proven effective with Russia's assistance in finding solutions to the most challenging issues, including border delimitation, unblocking transportation routes, and negotiating a peace treaty," she said.

Zakharova stated that while the EU and the US focus on bargaining concessions and issuing threats, Russia consistently advocates for a comprehensive, compromise-based resolution to address differences. This approach aims to foster sustainable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

"Our proposals remain available for discussion," she added.

