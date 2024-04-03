Two people from Azerbaijan's Karabakh resettle in Armenia - ICRC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Two people from Azerbaijan's Karabakh were resettled to Armenia, the Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ilaha Huseynova told Trend.

She noted that the ICRC, being a neutral humanitarian organization, on March 29 supported the resettlement of two people at their own request and with the consent of the relevant structures from Karabakh to Armenia.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has launched tangible work concerning the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25, and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

It was noted that reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws, and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious, or linguistic affiliation.