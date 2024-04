BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Israeli Embassy in Baku has refuted reports of an evacuation, Trend reports.

"The Embassy does not comment on security matters. The Embassy continues its work without change," stated the diplomatic representatives.

Earlier reports from Iranian sources claimed that Israel had evacuated its embassies in Baku and Abu Dhabi in anticipation of potential retaliation from Iran following an airstrike on the consulate in Damascus.