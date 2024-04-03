April 5 meeting - not against Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The meeting on April 5 is not against Azerbaijan, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a phone talk with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Antony Blinken said he received reports that the trilateral meeting between the U.S., the European Union, and Armenia on April 5 had caused concern on the Azerbaijani side, and stressed the importance of clarifying the issue by speaking with President Ilham Aliyev regarding this matter.

The Secretary of State pointed out that the main focus of the mentioned meeting will be on the economic development issues of Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that, based on the information he received, discussions during the preparation process for the trilateral meeting included topics such as military support to Armenia, joint military exercises, the establishment of military infrastructure along border areas with Azerbaijan, and Armenia's arming through the EU's European Peace Facility and funded by the US budget. The head of state emphasized that such steps carrying an anti-Azerbaijan nature, including the policy of arming Armenia by France, will exacerbate arms race in the region and lead to provocations.