Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Mines impede return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their home lands - official

Politics Materials 4 April 2024 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices impede the return of Azerbaijani IDPs (internally displaced persons) to their native lands, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his page on April 4: International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports.

He stated that mines, explosive relics of war, and improvised explosive devices continue to kill and injure Azerbaijani civilians, particularly children, while impeding repair and rebuilding efforts.

Armenia's 30-year military occupation has left Azerbaijan's liberated lands severely riddled with landmines, according to the official.

To note, a total of 350 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered from mines since the second Karabakh war in 2020.

