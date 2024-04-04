Efforts need to mobilize law bodies in fighting climate change - prosecutor general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan will organize a session on the mobilization of law enforcement agencies in the fight against climate change, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the five-sided meeting of the prosecutors general of the Caspian littoral states in Baku.

Aliyev stated that the Year of Solidarity for a Green World was announced on December 25, 2023, by President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev through a decree. Azerbaijan's five national priorities for socioeconomic growth until 2030 are a clean environment and a green-growth country. According to this priority, efforts are made to improve the environment, repair and expand green spaces, and ensure the optimal use of water resources and renewable energy sources.

"The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be conducted in our nation from November 11 to 24, this year, as a successful consequence of state policy in the fields of environment and ecology. It is worth noting that within the context of this prestigious event, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan intends to host a session scheduled to mobilize law enforcement officers in the battle against climate change," the Prosecutor General stressed.

To note, Baku is hosting a five-sided meeting of heads of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states.

The event is attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva, high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of Azerbaijan and Caspian littoral states, as well as other persons.

