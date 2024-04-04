Almost every inch of Azerbaijani land liberated from Armenian occupation infested with landmines - Hikmet Hajiyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Almost every inch of land in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been infested with landmines by Armenia throughout the years of military occupation, said Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Trend reports.

"In the photo provided by the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) yellow sticks identify landmines that require neutralization and decomposition," he wrote on his page on X.

Armenia's 30-year military occupation has left Azerbaijan's liberated lands severely riddled with landmines.

To note, a total of 350 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered from mines since the second Karabakh war in 2020.