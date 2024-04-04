Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 4 April 2024 12:04 (UTC +04:00)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO PA (Parliamentary Assembly), former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in Baku, visited the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu laid flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan.

Then a wreath was laid at the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more