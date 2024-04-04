Head of Turkish Parliament Delegation to NATO PA visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO PA (Parliamentary Assembly), former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in Baku, visited the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu laid flowers on the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan.

Then a wreath was laid at the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel