Türkiye dismisses claims that Armenian supporters not targeting Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Türkiye disbelieves claims of Armenian supporters not targeting Azerbaijan, the head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO PA (Parliamentary Assembly), former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu made the remark during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku.

He pointed out that with the Shusha Declaration, relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye rose to an allied level.

“Within the scope of this proclamation, Türkiye will be close to Azerbaijan in all aspects. We do not believe the claims of countries backing Armenia that they are not targeting Azerbaijan. Of course, they can provide economic support to the region, but their assistance, particularly in the area of armaments, will benefit neither Armenia nor the region. They attempted this before, but they recognized it was pointless," the official added.

To note, Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on April 3. A number of bilateral meetings are planned as part of the visit.

