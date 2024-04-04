Azerbaijan intends to participate in many investment projects in Congo - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan intends to participate in many investment projects in the Congo, primarily in the field of agriculture, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, Trend reports.

“There are great prospects for cooperation in renewable energy, energy, mining, and other fields. A discussion was held today, relevant instructions were given, and I am sure that our representatives will be in close contact with each other over the coming months,” the head of state noted.