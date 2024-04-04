Armenia to bear up big calamity - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The US and the West should realize that any event in the South Caucasus depends on Azerbaijan's posture and President Ilham Aliyev's approach toward these processes, the MP of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Mahir Abbaszadeh told Trend.

"The US Secretary of State's phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev unambiguously testifies to the authority of the head of state at the global level and demonstrates how serious Azerbaijan's international position is. Another issue concerns the fact that Azerbaijan demonstrated its position in connection with the EU-US-Armenia meeting on April 5. Naturally, Azerbaijan is categorically against this meeting. Azerbaijan is aware that this meeting will lead to aggravation of the situation in the South Caucasus," the MP said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always declared its position regarding the restoration of peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

"Although Armenia has long been Russia's outpost in the region, the current Armenian government has now built serious relations with the West and with the US. Armenia's abrupt change of policy in search of new patrons and its attempt to introduce military forces from Europe and elsewhere into the region will further escalate tensions in the region. The steps taken by Armenia recently, namely the agreements that will be reached as a result of the April 5 trilateral meeting, will eventually put Armenia in a stalemate, and increase military risks in the South Caucasus, as Russia will not take an observer position on this issue. I think that in this case, we will see Armenia facing the same disaster as Ukraine and Syria," the MP concluded.

