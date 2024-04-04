Azerbaijani FM holds talks with head of Turkish Parliament's Delegation to NATO PA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the head of the Turkish Parliament's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports, referring to the minister's X account.

"Today, I had a productive meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu, the head of the Turkish Grand National Assembly delegation to the NATO PA. We extensively discussed bolstering allied relations, enhancing multilateral cooperation between our nations, and the regional situation in the post-conflict period," the post reads.

To note, Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on April 3. A number of bilateral meetings are planned as part of the visit.

