Iranian aircrafts lively carrying weaponry to Armenia for few days (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. An Iranian Airlines plane has been transporting weapons to Armenia, Trend reports via Telegram channels.

According to channels, the weapons are actively delivered by a Boeing-747 cargo plane over five days.

Previously, in January of this year, a freight car convoy from Iran to Armenia was documented. Two Hino cars were seen moving through Julfa village, Iran. They carried unknown cargo wrapped in tarpaulin.

The caravan of vehicles traveled from the Nourdoo border gate to the Armenian Agarak customs checkpoint around 19:55-20:15 (GMT +3), and then from Meghri to Lichk village in Armenia between 21:17 and 21:31.

The shipments took place at night, and the cargo was concealed from inquisitive eyes with a tarpaulin, leaving no mistake about its military intent.

