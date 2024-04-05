Armenia is committed to normalization of relations with Azerbaijan - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Armenia is committed to the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, said Prime Minister of Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the press conference ahead of the joint EU-US-Armenia high-level meeting to be held in Brussels today.

"We are committed to the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity within the Almata declaration of 1991. We are also fully committed to the delimitation of borders and unblocking transit routes," he said.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join the US-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia in Brussels, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to discuss US and EU support for Armenia's economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs.

He added that the meeting in Brussels is intended to focus on the economic sustainability of Armenia.