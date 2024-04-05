President of Northern Cyprus thanks President Ilham Aliyev for forming inter-parliamentary working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has posted a publication on the official account of social network X on the occasion of the establishment of a working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

President Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the publication, on the occasion of the formation of a working group on inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"The Turkic world is our family, and we should strengthen our ties with it," the publication reads.

