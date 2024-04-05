Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. On April 5, starting from 15:10 to 17:35, the Armenian armed forces units in order to create basis for next provocations attempted to conduct work for the purpose of engineering improvement of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Hajali, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar, Kohna Gishlag settlements of Tovuz region and Galakend settlement of Gadabay region, Trend reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 17:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Berd region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Munjuglu settlement of Tovuz region.