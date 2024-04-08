Meetings with Azerbaijani president's assistant impels upping partnership - Ukrainian envoy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Meetings with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, represent a true mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership, outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador Vladyslav Kanevskyi wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

Kanevskyi made the remark, commenting on his recent meeting with the Azerbaijani official.

"Working meetings with Hikmet Hajiyev are not only an opportunity to discuss and address critical bilateral agenda issues, but also a true mutual desire to strengthen strategic cooperation through concrete actions and ambitious projects," he emphasized.

