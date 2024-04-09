Azerbaijani Air Force’s military pilots conduct training flights (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Training flights were conducted with the Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units in accordance with the combat training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, prior to the flights, military personnel’s theoretical knowledge was checked, and military pilots were informed about safety rules.

"Helicopters carried out flights from base airfields along the designated routes and accomplished the tasks on takeoff and landing, conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as other activities in the daylight hours and at nighttime.

The tasks assigned at the exercise in order to increase the combat training and improve practical skills of the crew were successfully fulfilled," added the ministry.