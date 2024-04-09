Kyrgyzstan to build secondary school in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Kyrgyzstan will build a secondary school in Khidirli village of Aghdam district, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

This announcement was made during the meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Jeenbek Kulubayev.

It was highlighted that Kyrgyzstan's support for the peace process and constructive efforts is commendable. The initiative to construct a secondary school in Khidirli village of Aghdam district, spearheaded by Kyrgyzstan, serves as a prominent illustration of this support.

"Jeenbek Kulubayev remarked that the positive trajectory of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan's relationship development is encouraging, emphasizing the significant role that mutual visits play in furthering cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

