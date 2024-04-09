Armenian parliament to debate border delimitation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Armenian Parliament will discuss the issue of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan on April 9 at the initiative of opposition party factions, Armenian Parliament's Speaker Alen Simonyan said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the regular session of parliament.

"The agenda of the session is dedicated to discussions about the delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said.

This discussion, as it was reported, will be held in closed mode at the request of the ruling Civil Contract Party in the presence of speakers: Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditional border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides had exchanged views on the delimitation issues and proceeded to agree on the draft Regulations on the Joint Activity of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as discussed the draft relevant instructions on the procedure of delimitation works.

