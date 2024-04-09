Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to hold joint computer-assisted command-staff exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Computer-assisted command-staff exercise will be held between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan this year in accordance with the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2024 between the Defense Ministries of the two countries, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The delegation from Uzbekistan visits Azerbaijan in order to conduct the first staff talks of the exercise.

During the meeting with the Uzbek delegation, a briefing was presented on the computer-assisted command-staff exercise to be held between the two countries.

At the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on the purpose of the exercise, the tasks to be accomplished and the final protocol of the command-staff exercise was signed.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel