Azerbaijan Land Forces hold paramilitary cross championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. According to the Land Forces’ training plan for 2024, a paramilitary cross championship was held among servicemen, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The championship began by honoring the memories of Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people's National Leader, and the Shehids (martyrs) who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. The Azerbaijani Republic's National Anthem was performed.



Individual and team events were held for six teams of 18 personnel from various troop types and formations.



The military competed in shooting, grenade launching, and the 3,000-meter cross in the tournament, which took place during a fierce battle.

According to the final results, the teams “Shamkir”, “Hadrut”, and “Baku” took first, second, and third places, respectively.

In the end, the winners were awarded diplomas, honorary certificates, and medals.

As a further event, the winners will compete in a cross championship in the Azerbaijan Army.

