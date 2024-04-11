Azerbaijani FM departs on working visit to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has left on a working visit to Belarus, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is to attend and speak at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on April 12 in Minsk, Belarus' capital. In addition, the minister will participate in various bilateral meetings.

Formed following the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional intergovernmental organization that promotes cooperation among former Soviet republics on political, economic, environmental, humanitarian, cultural, and other issues.

