Azerbaijan's presidential aide parleys with EU Political & Security Committee reps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held discussions with representatives of the European Union's Political and Security Committee, Trend reports via the official's X page.

"We had a broad discussion with the Political and Security Committee of the European Union, represented at the level of Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of EU Member States. I am thankful to Deputy Political Director Delphine Pronk for co-chairing our meeting," he emphasized.

To note, the meeting participants included the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbayov and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium and Luxembourg Vagif Sadigov.

