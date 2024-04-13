Azerbaijani official briefs Greece on COP29 preparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev was on a working visit to Greece on April 10-12, Trend reports.

Rzayev took part in panel discussions during the session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP) at the IX Delphi Economic Forum.

Rzayev spoke about the preparations for COP29 in Azerbaijan in November 2024, as well as actions taken in Azerbaijan to safeguard the environment and create alternative energy sources. He stated that the regions liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan had been designated as a green energy zone.



Rzayev also met with government officials and members of the Greek Parliament. During the sessions, the parties discussed the present condition and potential for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topics on the regional and international agenda.

Delphi Economic Forum is a nonprofit, member driven organization, committed to deliver and promote innovative ideas for sustainable and competitive growth for Europe and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel